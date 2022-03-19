The tranquility of a Shabbat morning in Jerusalem was shattered Saturday when an Arab terrorist attacked a Jewish man near the First Station restaurant and shopping center.
#فيديو| لحظة تنفيذ عــمــلــيــة الــطــعـــن صباح اليوم قرب باب الخليل بالقدس المحتلة وإصابة مستوطن بجراح pic.twitter.com/qETc2u7L5g
— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) March 19, 2022
The 35-year-old Israeli victim was stabbed while walking near the corner of Remez Street and Hebron Road by a 28-year-old resident of Jerusalem’s Abu Tor neighborhood.
The victim was taken to Jerusalem’s Sha’are Zedek Medical Center.
The 28-year-old terrorist was shot by police officers; he was also taken to Shaare Zedek, in very serious condition.
#فيديو يوثق لحظة إطلاق النار من قبل قوات الاحتـــلال على شاب فلسطيني قرب باب الخليل بمدينة القدس المحتلة وإصابته بجروح خطيرة pic.twitter.com/dvj0VSeHb8
— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) March 19, 2022
“On arrival to the scene, we saw a 35-year-old male, sitting on the sidewalk suffering from bruises and a stab wound,” Magen David Adom paramedic Ilan Gur Ari said in a statement.
“He informed us that he was attacked while walking in the street. We provided medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in mild condition,” Gur Ari added.