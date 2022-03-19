Photo Credit: MDA
MDA emergency medical response team evacuates victim from scene of terror attack.

The tranquility of a Shabbat morning in Jerusalem was shattered Saturday when an Arab terrorist attacked a Jewish man near the First Station restaurant and shopping center.

The 35-year-old Israeli victim was stabbed while walking near the corner of Remez Street and Hebron Road by a 28-year-old resident of Jerusalem’s Abu Tor neighborhood.

The victim was taken to Jerusalem’s Sha’are Zedek Medical Center.

The 28-year-old terrorist was shot by police officers; he was also taken to Shaare Zedek, in very serious condition.

“On arrival to the scene, we saw a 35-year-old male, sitting on the sidewalk suffering from bruises and a stab wound,” Magen David Adom paramedic Ilan Gur Ari said in a statement.

“He informed us that he was attacked while walking in the street. We provided medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in mild condition,” Gur Ari added.

