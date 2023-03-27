Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir at a Knesset Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting, February 15, 2023.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s decided to delay the speech he was supposed to give at 10 AM Monday morning, after Interior Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that this coalition would be dissolved if Netanyahu cancelled passing the first judicial reform bill. It was expected that after talking with the various party leaders that he was going to announce that he was delaying or canceling the judicial reform laws.

Advertisement


Last night, looking like Portland, anarchists went on rampages around the country, blocking the highways with blocks, setting fires on the highway, and breaching one of the outer barriers protecting the prime minister. This morning, various supporters of the anarchist protest declared a series of strikes. The head of the Israel Airports Authority workers’ committee declared a strike and all departures are currently halted.

A number of universities heads have declared their campuses on strike today.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleTAU’s Cell-Size Robot Can Capture Damaged Body Cells
Next articleKnesset Law Committee Passes First Judicial Reform Proposal, Now Ready for Final Knesset Votes
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR