PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s decided to delay the speech he was supposed to give at 10 AM Monday morning, after Interior Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that this coalition would be dissolved if Netanyahu cancelled passing the first judicial reform bill. It was expected that after talking with the various party leaders that he was going to announce that he was delaying or canceling the judicial reform laws.

היום הזה נפל דבר בישראל. הקולות של הטייסים שווים יותר מהקולות של גולני ומג"ב. הקולות של צהלה שווים יותר מהקולות של דימונה ובאר שבע, והקולות של אנשי ההייטק שווים יותר מעובדי הכפיים. אסור לעצור את הרפורמה במערכת המשפט ואסור להיכנע לאנרכיה. — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) March 27, 2023

Last night, looking like Portland, anarchists went on rampages around the country, blocking the highways with blocks, setting fires on the highway, and breaching one of the outer barriers protecting the prime minister. This morning, various supporters of the anarchist protest declared a series of strikes. The head of the Israel Airports Authority workers’ committee declared a strike and all departures are currently halted.

A number of universities heads have declared their campuses on strike today.