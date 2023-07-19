Photo Credit: US Department of Labor

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed with a majority of more than 400 votes a resolution introduced by Congressman August Pfluger (R-TX), supporting the State of Israel and clearly affirming that “Israel is not a racist or an apartheid state; The House rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia; and the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of the State of Israel.” The resolution was co-sponsored by Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN) and Rep. Max Miller (R-OH), and supported by the House leadership.

Here’s a screenshot of the resolution:

Advertisement





The Republican Jewish Coalition circulated a press release that wondered: “How could any member of Congress oppose this resolution?” And explained: “Since Democratic leadership refuses to hold these radicals accountable, here are the names of those who refused to support the resolution:

· Ilhan Omar (D-Min)

· Jamaal Bowman (D-NY)

· Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

· Cori Bush (D-Mis)

· Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich)

· Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass)

· Summer Lee (D-Pen)

· Andre Carson (D-In)

· Delia Ramirez (D-Il)

· Betty McCollum (D-Min)

The chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wa), initially considered joining the Squad in opposing the resolution, declaring over the weekend that “Israel is a racist state), but ended up supporting it, not because she believed in its message, but, as she told reporters: “I am not going to be bullied by their political games, and I’m not going to let them try to continue this debate.”

By them, she meant the Republican Party.

On Wednesday, several House Democrats, including Omar, Bowman, AOC, Bush, Raul Grijalva (D-Az), and Tlaib, are planning to boycott President Itzhak Herzog’s speech to a joint session of Congress. The speech is a belated celebration of Israel’s 75th birthday.

You know something, if after 75 years, the Jewish State only has about a dozen antisemitic enemies in Congress, that’s not so bad. Someone should tell Tom Friedman.