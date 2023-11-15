Photo Credit: Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles

The Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy is hosting a webinar on Thursday, November 16, at 7 PM titled: “Israel and Azerbaijan against Iranian-backed radical religious terrorism.”

The talk will open with Tarlan Ahmadov, the head of the Azerbaijani Society of Maine, who will discuss how Iran threatens both Israel and Azerbaijan.

It will be followed by prominent Middle East scholar Dr. Mordechai Kedar, who will discuss the sexual violence Hamas committed against Israeli women and draw parallels to the Yezidi Genocide. He will also discuss Iran’s role in this sexual violence.

Former Israel Consul General to the US Dr. Yitzhak Ben Gad will speak about how October 7 parallels September 11 for Israelis and how it differs, and the Iranians’ role in this massacre.

I will discuss the parallels between the Khojaly genocide and October 7, and how this led to Azerbaijan’s support for Israel in this war.

Esther Ha-Levi, a prominent Azerbaijani Jewish activist in Canada, will discuss how Armenia views the October 7 massacre and the subsequent Hamas-Israel war.

Elnur Enveroglu, the deputy editor-in-chief of Azernews, will discuss how Azerbaijan relates to the October 7 massacre and how it seeks to help Israel at this crucial time.

Manel Msalmi, an advisor to the European Parliament, will conclude with a discussion of how Iran is spreading terror through

out the Middle East and in Europe, and why we should build an international coalition against Iran. The zoom link is attached.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82549360858?pwd=laJF7TRPPKbAl4QbRUrwNhbpPMy0pH.1

Meeting ID: 825 4936 0858

Passcode: 032148