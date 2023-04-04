Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Move over JCPOA. There could be a new Iran nuclear deal in town.

Biden administration officials have been floating a proposed agreement with Tehran among European and Israeli partners. The terms “would include some sanctions relief in exchange for Tehran freezing parts of its nuclear program,” Axios reported.

Advertisement





An Israeli official and a Western diplomat told Axios that Iran has rejected the proposal.

The Republican Jewish Coalition also rejected it. “The Biden administration doesn’t have a clue,” tweeted the RJC. “The only way to effectively re-engage with Iran must be with a new, broader, stronger and permanent deal.”

The Biden administration doesn’t have a clue. The only way to effectively reengage with Iran must be with a new, broader, stronger, and permanent deal. https://t.co/mFzxNf4crs — RJC (@RJC) April 3, 2023

Jason Brodsky, policy director at the nonprofit United Against Nuclear Iran, tweeted that Tehran’s response was unsurprising. “Iran has rejected an interim deal multiple times since 2021,” he wrote.

Matthew Brodsky, a Gold Institute for International Strategy senior fellow, wrote: “While I wait to hear more details on the deal, I know it will be bad for the U.S. and our allies.”

“One Israeli official and one Western diplomat said the Iranians are aware of the U.S. discussions but have so far rejected the idea.” Not surprising, #Iran has rejected an interim deal multiple times since 2021.https://t.co/87MDMZqImt — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) April 3, 2023

While I wait to hear more details on the deal, I know it will be bad for the US and our allies. Biden set to present new ‘interim’ #Iran deal – report https://t.co/xc6LZFjba7 — Matthew RJ Brodsky (@MattRJBrodsky) April 3, 2023