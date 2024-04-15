Photo Credit: Haim Zach/GPO

Israel’s Political and Security Cabinet on Monday approved a “clear and decisive” response to Iran’s massive missile and drone attack on Israel early Sunday morning.

The Israeli Air Force is completing the preparations for Israel’s response to Iran, according to a report Monday night by Israel’s Channel 12 News.

Advertisement





The timeline for the response is to remain confidential until its implementation, according to the report.

The Israeli government is determined to make it clear there has been no change in its goals, “nor will it allow the Iranians to create a new equation” as Tehran claims it has done in recent days.

Israel is faced with the challenge of executing a strong response to deter further attacks from Iran and its proxies while ensuring the response will not lead to a regional war, and will be acceptable to the White House.