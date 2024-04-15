Photo Credit: Haim Zach/GPO
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes an evening Security Cabinet meeting at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv after Israel was attacked early in the morning by the Hamas terror group, Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel’s Political and Security Cabinet on Monday approved a “clear and decisive” response to Iran’s massive missile and drone attack on Israel early Sunday morning.

The Israeli Air Force is completing the preparations for Israel’s response to Iran, according to a report Monday night by Israel’s Channel 12 News.

The timeline for the response is to remain confidential until its implementation, according to the report.

The Israeli government is determined to make it clear there has been no change in its goals, “nor will it allow the Iranians to create a new equation” as Tehran claims it has done in recent days.

Israel is faced with the challenge of executing a strong response to deter further attacks from Iran and its proxies while ensuring the response will not lead to a regional war, and will be acceptable to the White House.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

