Photo Credit: Israel Police

Israeli Border Police forces arrested on Sunday night two Palestinian Authority Arabs who were planning to attack security personnel at Rachel’s Tomb in Bethlehem, on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

According to the Border Police, the two have previously thrown stones and explosive devices at Israeli security personnel and civilians.

Acting on intelligence, the Border Police and soldiers arrested the suspects at their homes in the Aida neighborhood, adjacent to the Jewish holy site.

During the arrest operation, Arab in the neighborhood threw stones at the soldiers, who responded using riot dispersal measures. No soldiers were injured.

The tomb is the burial place of the Biblical matriarch, Rachel, wife of Jacob.