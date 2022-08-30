Photo Credit: Yosef Mizrachi / TPS

Israeli forces entered the suburbs of the city of Shechem (Nablus) on Tuesday morning to arrest two terrorists who are suspected of carrying out shooting attacks in the Shomron area in recent weeks.

The Israeli Special Forces surrounded the house in which the two were hiding and a heavy exchange of fire ensued between the security forces and the terrorists, which included the firing of shoulder-launched rockets at the building in which the terrorists were barricading themselves.

Advertisement



About after two hours of fighting, the father of one of the terrorists was brought to the site and using a bullhorn, called on his son to surrender. Three suspects emerged from the building with their hands up.

There were no reported Israeli casualties in the incident.

Senior Hamas official Abd Rahman Shadid said the terror organization “congratulates the heroes who faced the rampage of the occupation and the settlers and congratulates the heroic Nablus operation.”

The Samaria region has seen an uptick in terrorist attacks in recent weeks. On Sunday night, terrorists shot at an IDF military post adjacent to the town of Silwad and at a post near Shechem. No Israeli injuries were reported.