An Israeli soldier participates in a counter-terror operation in Judea and Samaria as part of the Israel Defense Forces' "Operation Break the Wave," launched in March 2022 in response to a wave of deadly terror attacks.

Israel Defense Forces arrested 23 suspected terrorists overnight throughout Judea and Samaria in the ongoing Operation Break the Wave.

The joint operation by IDF soldiers, Shin Bet intelligence agents and Border Police officers took place in the wake of two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem less than 24 hours earlier, including one that took the life of a Border Police officer.

Nine suspected terrorists were arrested in the villages of Yatta and Dahariya in the Wadi Siman area. The forces seized a Carlo submachine gun as well as several vehicles that were used to transport terrorists into Israel.

The forces also arrested suspected terrorists in the villages of Deir El Asel, Ein Yabron, A Zebedada and in the Palestinian Authority city of Qalqilya.

The forces also arrested two wanted suspects in the village of Oja.

During operations in the Palestinian Authority community of Par’a, one suspect attempted to attack the forces with a bomb. IDF soldiers returned fire at the attacker, who was injured as a result.

Also during the night, shots were fired from a passing vehicle at the Homesh checkpoint in Samaria. During searches by IDF forces in the area, several backpacks were found.

The detainees and their weapons and ammunition were transferred to security personnel for further investigation.

All Israeli forces returned safely to base.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

