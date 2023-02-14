Photo Credit: IDF

Israel Defense Forces arrested 23 suspected terrorists overnight throughout Judea and Samaria in the ongoing Operation Break the Wave.

לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו הלילה למעצר 23 מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון ובמרחב חטיבת הבקעה והעמקים, בין היתר בכפרים דיר אל עסל, עין יברוד, א זבדדה ובעיר קלקיליה. במהלך פעילות הלוחמים בכפרים יטא, דהרייה וואדי סימן שבמרחב חטיבת יהודה, נעצרו תשעה מבוקשים>> pic.twitter.com/hPizC70XbA — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 14, 2023

The joint operation by IDF soldiers, Shin Bet intelligence agents and Border Police officers took place in the wake of two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem less than 24 hours earlier, including one that took the life of a Border Police officer.

Nine suspected terrorists were arrested in the villages of Yatta and Dahariya in the Wadi Siman area. The forces seized a Carlo submachine gun as well as several vehicles that were used to transport terrorists into Israel.

The forces also arrested suspected terrorists in the villages of Deir El Asel, Ein Yabron, A Zebedada and in the Palestinian Authority city of Qalqilya.

The forces also arrested two wanted suspects in the village of Oja.

During operations in the Palestinian Authority community of Par’a, one suspect attempted to attack the forces with a bomb. IDF soldiers returned fire at the attacker, who was injured as a result.

Also during the night, shots were fired from a passing vehicle at the Homesh checkpoint in Samaria. During searches by IDF forces in the area, several backpacks were found.

The detainees and their weapons and ammunition were transferred to security personnel for further investigation.

All Israeli forces returned safely to base.