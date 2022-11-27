Photo Credit: Shalev Shalom/TPS
Mourners pay respects at the funeral of terror victim Tedsa Teshuma in Jerusalem, Nov. 27, 2022.

Hundreds of Israelis came to pay their last respects to Tedsa Teshuma on Sunday. Teshuma was killed in one of the twin bombings of Jerusalem bus stops, last week

The 50-year-old Teshuma, who immigrated from Ethiopia 21 ago, is survived by his wife and six children. He fought for his life after suffering severe head injuries but died on Saturday at Jerusalem’s Shaarei Zedek Medical Center.

Terrorists detonated two bombs at major bus stops at the entrance to Jerusalem. Also killed in the bombings was Aryeh Shechopak, a 16-year-old Canadian-Israeli yeshiva student.

Police are still searching for the killers. The Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups based in Gaza praised the bombing but have not claimed responsibility.

Pesach Benson / TPS

