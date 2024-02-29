Photo Credit: Nadav Goldstein / TPS

An Israeli army reservist on leave killed a Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist who opened fire at the entrance to the community of Eli on Thursday. The terrorist killed two people, but the quick reaction of Aviad Gizbar saved more lives.

“Everywhere they want to continue to destroy us. We must raise our heads, stop being wimps, and realize that we are here – and we are staying here,” Aviad Gizbar told the Tazpit Press Service.

Gizbar, who owns the Humus Eliyahu restaurant next to the gas station was on a brief leave from fighting in Khan Yunis.

Gizbar was inside the diner when when he heard the gunshots.

“I immediately understood that it was a terror attack,” he told TPS.

“I went out, fired a bullet so that the terrorist would understand that I was here. I waved hello to him,” Gizbar said to get the terrorist to focus on him. “I saw that he saw me, he started charging towards me, I took cover and shot him.”

He told TPS the entire incident was “maybe 30 seconds from the moment it started to the moment it ended.

One of the murdered victims was only 16-years-old. The second is in his 40s.

Media reports identified the terrorist as Muhammad Manassra, a former officer in the Palestinian Authority Security Services.

The attack comes as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan approaches. In the last several years, Palestinian terror has surged ahead of and during Ramadan.

In June, four Israelis were killed in a shooting in the same location.

Since October 7, Israeli security forces have arrested around 3,400 wanted Palestinian terror suspects in Judea and Samaria, of whom over 1,500 are affiliated with Hamas.