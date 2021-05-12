Photo Credit: Courtesy

A Jewish man was critically injured Tuesday night in a lynch perpetrated by Arab rioters in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Akko.

The man was beaten by Israeli Arabs with sticks and came under a hail of rocks, one of which, hurled by an Arab rioter, struck him in the head.

It was almost impossible to rescue the victim from the mob, extending – perhaps fatally – the amount of time it took to provide him with emergency medical care.

Israel Police and Yassam Special Forces were deployed to the city at around the same time, after a mob of Arab rioters began hurling “massive stones” at police.