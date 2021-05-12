Photo Credit: Courtesy
A family car that was smashed with rocks by Arab terrorists in 2020.

A Jewish man was critically injured Tuesday night in a lynch perpetrated by Arab rioters in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Akko.

The man was beaten by Israeli Arabs with sticks and came under a hail of rocks, one of which, hurled by an Arab rioter, struck him in the head.

It was almost impossible to rescue the victim from the mob, extending – perhaps fatally – the amount of time it took to provide him with emergency medical care.

Israel Police and Yassam Special Forces were deployed to the city at around the same time, after a mob of Arab rioters began hurling “massive stones” at police.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
