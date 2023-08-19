Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

A Palestinian Authority terrorist murdered an Israeli father and his son on Saturday afternoon in Huwara, the IDF said.

Ashdod residents Shai Nikrager, 60 and his son Aviad, 29, were shot and killed with a handgun at point-blank range while standing next to their car while it was being washed in the terrorist hotbed, Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster reported.

הנרצחים בפיגוע בחווארה: שי ניגרקר ובנו אביעד, תושבי אשדוד@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/3Q73ovya2B — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 19, 2023

Israeli media reported that the terrorist first confirmed their identity as Israelis before shooting them. He then reportedly returned and fired at them again before fleeing the scene on foot.

תיעוד מרגעי הפיגוע הרצחני ב-חווארה pic.twitter.com/julHqW2NZ8 — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 19, 2023

Arab media likewise reported that the terrorist who shot the two made sure they were Jewish and not Israeli-Arabs before opening fire.

مصادر عبرية: في تفاصيل جديدة لعملية حوارة.. منفذ العملية بعدما تأكد من هويتهم أنهم مستوطنين أطلق النار عليهم وأنسحب ثم عاد وأطلق النار عليهم من جديد وأنسحب.#ترجمة_نيو_برس لمتابعة آخر الأخبار عبر قناة نيو برس على تيلجرام https://t.co/6BCL5wfFPS pic.twitter.com/MS94SVdbBk — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) August 19, 2023

Medics from the Magen David Adom emergency medical response service tried but were unable to resuscitate the two victims and were forced to declare both of them dead at the scene.

The terrorist fled the scene and remains at large.

Huwara has been the scene of at least 10 terrorist attacks — and four deaths — since the start of this year, including six shooting attacks, two ramming attacks and two stabbing attacks.

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization and its ally, the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group, both praised the attack as “heroic” and a “natural response to the crimes of the occupation.”

As usual, Gazans celebrated the murder of Israelis by handing out sweets to passersby on the street.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip celebrate the terrorist attack in Huwara where a Jewish father and his son were murdered. They celebrate death, we celebrate life. That’s the difference. pic.twitter.com/o4hF0D3zsm — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) August 19, 2023

IDF Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi arrived at the scene of the attack shortly after and together with the division commander and the commander of the IDF Samaria Brigade held a preliminary investigation into the attack.

The commanders briefed Halevi on the deployment of forces and road blocks that were set up in the area and on the intelligence efforts underway to capture the terrorist.

“This was a serious attack,” Halevi said. “The IDF and the security forces are working in the field to pursue the terrorist.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his condolences to the family of the victims in a statement immediately following the conclusion of the Sabbath.

“I send my condolences to the family of the murdered father and son whose lives were cut short in such a cruel and criminal way during Shabbat,” Netanyahu said.

“Security forces are working diligently to find the murderer and settle accounts with him, just as we have done with all the murderers so far.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir likewise issued a statement immediately following the conclusion of the Sabbath.

“It was with great sadness that I received the news of a father and son who were brutally murdered by terrorists thirsting for Jewish blood,” he said.

“In these difficult moments, my heart goes out to the family. I embrace and send them my condolences from the bottom of my heart. I trust the security forces who are currently chasing the vicious terrorist, to reach him and settle accounts with him.”

President Isaac Herzog also issued a statement. “This was a sad Shabbat, which ended with great pain, after two people, a father and son, were murdered in a serious terror attack in Huwara,” Herzog said.

“I am sure that the IDF and security forces will lay hands on the despicable murderer. We must not let terror defeat us.”

European Union Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev said in a separate statement that he was “appalled by the terrorist attack in the West Bank which took place today, in which two Israelis were killed.

“Violence against civilians is never justified. The EU condemns terror,” he added.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held an operational situation assessment following the attack together with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, the head of the IDF Intelligence Directorate, Deputy Director of the Shin Bet and the head of the IDF Operations Directorate, Major General Oded Basiuk.

“Minister Gallant instructed the IDF and ISA to amplify efforts to secure communities and routes in Judea and Samaria, and to take all the measures required to thwart the terrorist [responsible for the attack conducted today],” Gallant’s office said in a statement.

Israeli media reported that the Shin Bet arrested the owner of the car wash and other Palestinian Authority Arabs in the area to determine whether the terrorist was tipped off to the presence of Israelis.