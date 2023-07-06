Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Palestinian Authority terrorists in Jenin have begun to develop explosive combat drones with which to attack Israeli military forces and other Jews.

כוחות צה״ל איתרו במהלך המבצע במחנה הפליטים ג׳נין גם רחפן.

ההערכה: המחבלים בג׳נין ניסו לפתח רחפנים חמושים מתפוצצים כדי להוציא פיגועים.

הרחפן שאותר בג׳נין היה מדגם פשוט, שאפשר להזמין גם באינטרנט, אך אם היו מצליחים לחבר אליו חומר נפץ – היה לכך פוטנציאל נזק.

Israel Defense Forces discovered one such drone during its counter terrorism Operation Bayit V’Gan (Home and Garden) this week in Jenin.

The drone that was found was a simple model which can be found online, according to Galei Tzahal Army Radio journalist Doron Kadosh, but it is likely terrorists are experimenting with ways to attach explosives to the device.

The Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization based in Gaza has installed numerous satellite branches of the group throughout the Palestinian Authority.

Iran has already provided its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, with combat drone technology, as it has done for Russia, which uses Iranian kamikaze drones in its war against Ukraine.

It is possible Iran is now also providing Islamic Jihad in Judea and Samaria with the technology as well.