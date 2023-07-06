Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90
A Hamas drone used to spy on the Israeli side of the fence.

Palestinian Authority terrorists in Jenin have begun to develop explosive combat drones with which to attack Israeli military forces and other Jews.

Israel Defense Forces discovered one such drone during its counter terrorism Operation Bayit V’Gan (Home and Garden) this week in Jenin.

The drone that was found was a simple model which can be found online, according to Galei Tzahal Army Radio journalist Doron Kadosh, but it is likely terrorists are experimenting with ways to attach explosives to the device.

The Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization based in Gaza has installed numerous satellite branches of the group throughout the Palestinian Authority.

Iran has already provided its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, with combat drone technology, as it has done for Russia, which uses Iranian kamikaze drones in its war against Ukraine.

It is possible Iran is now also providing Islamic Jihad in Judea and Samaria with the technology as well.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

