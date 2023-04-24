Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a harsh statement Monday in response to a terrorist attack that wounded at least five people in Jerusalem just a few hours before the start of Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror.

5 Wounded in Terrorist Ramming Attack Near Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda Market

The attack, which took place a few blocks down the street from Jerusalem’s iconic Mahane Yehuda open air market, was carried out by a 39-year-old resident of the city’s Beit Safafa neighborhood who was a married father of five. He had no security background, according to Israeli media.

“Not far from here, another attempt was made to murder Israeli citizens. This attack in this place at this moment reminds us that the Land of Israel and the State of Israel were — and are — being purchased with great suffering,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted in a statement at the opening ceremony for Yom HaZikaron taking place nearby at Yad LeBanim headquarters.

“These terrorist attacks come with the expectation that with their attacks they will overcome us and will uproot us from here, and if they could, they would kill us all. But they will not overcome us; we will overcome them,” Netanyahu said.

“We have established an exemplary state with an exemplary army and police force, [albeit] at a heartrending price.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

