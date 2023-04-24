Photo Credit: IDF

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet intelligence agents and Israeli Border Police arrested 16 terror suspects overnight and in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The arrests came as part of the ongoing “Operation Break the Wave” to prevent terrorist attacks against Israelis.

The arrests took place in Judea, Samaria, and in the Jordan Valley, the IDF said.

Six of the wanted suspects were arrested in the city of Shechem and in the village of Beta, both in Samaria.

During the arrests, the suspects hurled explosives, cinder blocks, and rocks at the forces. Some opened fire. IDF soldiers responded with riot dispersal means. One military vehicle was damaged in the melee.

Two wanted suspects were arrested in the villages of El Mo’air and Bidu, in the Binyamin region.

In addition, Israeli forces arrested four wanted suspects in the villages of Yabed and Kod; they also arrested three wanted suspects in the city of Hebron, and the nearby villages of Yatta and Hirbat Kavis.

Terrorist funds, a vehicle, a gas pistol, two cleavers and several knives were seized in joint activities by IDF soldiers and Israeli Border Police in the same area.

An additional wanted suspect was arrested during operations in the Aqat Jaber section of Jericho. Two other wanted suspects attempted to escape; in response, the forces opened fire. Both were arrested after being wounded; they were transferred to security personnel for treatment and further investigation.

All Israeli forces returned safely to base.