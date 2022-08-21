Photo Credit: Binyamin Regional Council

Terrorists opened fire on bus 464 travelling on Road 60 from Jerusalem to Ariel. The attack happened just before midnight between the “British Police” junction and the town of Shilo, near Kafr Silwad, which is in the Binyamin region.

The bus was hit by eight bullets. No one was injured in the attack.

אירוע חריג ביותר: פיגוע ירי לעבר אוטובוס ישראלי קו 464 על ציר 60 באזור ואדי חרמיה. מדובר באוטובוס מוגן ירי ולכן לא היו פגיעות בנפש. כוחות הביטחון בסריקות אחר המחבלים pic.twitter.com/agbzATdz9j — חנן גרינווד (@hanan_green) August 20, 2022

The IDF closed off the exits from the village as it searches for the shooters.