Photo Credit: Binyamin Regional Council
#464 bus was shot by terrorists near Shilo. August 20, 2022

Terrorists opened fire on bus 464 travelling on Road 60 from Jerusalem to Ariel. The attack happened just before midnight between the “British Police” junction and the town of Shilo, near Kafr Silwad, which is in the Binyamin region.

The bus was hit by eight bullets. No one was injured in the attack.

The IDF closed off the exits from the village as it searches for the shooters.

