A large explosion rocked the area around Kabul airport on Thursday, hours after western intelligence sources had warned of an imminent terrorist threat, with multiple casualties reported. At least 13 people are reported dead, according to ongoing live coverage by CBS News.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in an updated statement the explosion resulted in “a number of US and civilian casualties.” Kirby also confirmed “at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate.”

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the blast, a White House official told reporters. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are at the White House receiving updates with the president, along with Joint Chiefs of Staff chief Mark Milley. They were also expected to be present for a meeting between the president and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, set to take place in less than an hour.

Fox Newshad National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin quoted a US official who she said confirmed that the explosion at the Kabul airport was caused by a suicide bomber who blew himself up near a sewage canal way on the perimeter wall of the airport.

“It is one road that leads to the processing area which is initially set up with British military and which is a protected area,” according to Sky News correspondent Stuart Ramsay, who is in Afghanistan.

At least three of the injured are US military personnel, according to international media. However, “there will definitely be civilian casualties, because they would have been standing right next to whoever blew themselves up,” Ramsay reported. “But the target would have been the soldiers.”

Earlier in the day, the US State Department warned about a credible and urgent threat at the airport.

The explosion took place at the Abbey Gate into Hamid Karzai international airport, where tens of thousands of Afghans have already been evacuated following the Taliban’s conquest of the country earlier this month, and where thousands more still wait.

The US Embassy in Afghanistan had urged Americans still waiting at the airport and in other areas to leave the airport immediately and if not there yet, to refrain from coming to the airport.

“US citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” the US alert added.

Intelligence officials have been warning of a concrete threat from the strengthening ISIS-K Islamic State terrorist group in addition to the ongoing tensions with the Taliban, further adding to the existing tensions as the US and its European allies race to airlift out as many citizens and their allies with whom they worked locally over the past two decades.

Since mass evacuations began August 14, some 95,700 people have been evacuated out of Afghanistan. About 101, 300 people have been airlifted out since the end of July. Of those, some 4,500 were US citizens and their families.

Kirby confirmed in his statement online that American evacuation operations in Kabul will “not be wrapping up in 36 hours,” adding that US forces will continue to evacuate “as many people as we can until the end of the mission.”

PBS News correspondent Jane Ferguson reported via Twitter that an interpreter working with US forces in the country said only holders of green cards and US passports are currently being evacuated via the airport. The interpreter said he had “all his paperwork with him for his SIV (special immigrant visa) application and letters from his employer and recommendation from his former US commander.

SIV applicants are some of those most at risk of Taliban reprisal killings, and most are doing their best to get to the airport regardless of security warnings, worried that in the end they might be left behind when the August 31 deadline runs out.