Photo Credit: New Amsterdam Theater / Ajay Suresh / Wikimedia

One day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new policy requiring new hires to show proof of COVID-19 inoculation prior to starting a city job, the city makes a second announcement.

On Tuesday, de Blasio announced a new requirement to present proof of at least one injection of COVID-19 vaccine for those who wish to dine indoors at a local restaurant, watch a performance in the city’s theaters, and/or enter a local gym.

“The only way to patronize these establishments indoors will be if you’re vaccinated,” de Blasio said in his briefing from City Hall.

“The goal here is to convince everyone that this is the time. If we’re going to stop the Delta variant, the time is now. And that means getting vaccinated right now.”

The new requirement makes New York City the first major American city to require proof of vaccination for entry into social venues.

The mandate will be phased in gradually, starting on August 16 and continuing into September until September 13, when inspections and enforcement of the requirement will begin and when the city’s public schools reopen to begin the new school year.