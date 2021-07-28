Photo Credit: NYC Mayor's Office / YouTube

Will outright bribery work where all other attempts have failed to persuade hardcore New Yorkers to “get the jab” with COVID-19 vaccine?

In a new effort to persuade city residents to inoculate against the deadly virus, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday at a briefing that starting this Friday, his administration will pay residents $100 a piece to get the shot at city-run COVID-19 vaccination sites.

“When you get your first dose, you will get a $100 incentive,” said de Blasio. “One hundred dollars for any New Yorker who goes to a city-run site to get vaccinated.

“We’ll say ‘thank you,’ we’ll say we’re really glad that you got vaccinated for yourself, for your family, for your community – and here’s a hundred dollars to thank you for doing the right thing and to encourage people.

“Not only do you get the hundred dollars,” he added, “you then qualify to be able to do everything else that’s wonderful in this city, including the amazing concerts coming up.