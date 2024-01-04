Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screengrab

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States has Israel’s back. The senator met with the prime minister on Thursday at the Kirya IDF Headquarters and Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv.

Graham is a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He also serves on the Senate Appropriations, Budget, and Environment and Public Works Committees.

“I’m more dedicated now to bringing stability to your country in this region because I think Iran’s goal is to destroy your efforts to reconcile with the Arab world,” Graham said. “It’s a nightmare for the Ayatollah; it’s an absolutely essential ingredient to a better more stable Mideast in a safe and secure Israel, and a prosperous Palestinian people,” the senator added, carefully avoiding any mention of a “two-state solution” or a “Palestinian state.”

“So I promise you they will not have died in vain; we’re going to do everything we can on my end and I think working with the Biden Administration, Mr. Prime Minister, to push forward to make Iran’s worst nightmare real, and the Arabs and the Israelis move toward the light.”

Netanyahu thanked the senator, saying he appreciates Graham’s personal support as well as the bipartisan support of the American people, represented by the administration on both sides of Congress.

“We’re absolutely committed to achieving our war goals. We will return our citizens in the north and in the south. For that we’ll apply maximum power with maximum precision everywhere that’s needed,” Netanyahu said.

In response, Graham replied, “And we have your back.”