The United States and Israel signed the reciprocity agreement on entry visa waivers, another step on the way to exempting Israeli citizens from requiring visas to visit the United States. The State Department announced on Wednesday the beginning of an experimental program at Ben Gurion International Airport under which PA Arabs from Judea and Samaria with American citizenship will be allowed to cross into Israel to reach the airport.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel (Shas) announced that he supports the pilot after having been briefed by the security establishment on Wednesday.

State Dept. Spokesman Matthew Miller issued the following statement on Wednesday:

Israel’s Travel Policy Announcement The United States welcomes Israel’s announcement today that it is changing travel procedures for US citizens traveling to Israel for short-term visits, including transit. We understand that these changes are designed to ensure equal treatment for all US citizens, without regard to national origin, religion, or ethnicity. The updated travel policies, which go into effect July 20, will allow all US citizens to travel to Israel via all ports of entry, including Ben Gurion Airport. This policy applies to all US citizens, including Palestinian Americans on the Palestinian population registry. For entry into the Visa Waiver Program, the complete list of requirements must be satisfied. The Department is working closely with the Government of Israel in its efforts to meet those requirements, in furtherance of our shared goal that Israel join the Visa Waiver Program when it meets all program requirements. The United States will continue to closely engage with the Government of Israel and monitor the implementation of its updated travel policies, which will inform Israel’s candidacy for the Visa Waiver Program.

A source involved in the visa waiver negotiations from the start told Haaretz in June that “the Biden administration has been consistent in its demands from Israel throughout. There were political parties in Israel who tried to minimize or obscure the demand for reciprocity, but it is a significant demand, without which it will not be possible to complete the process. The meaning of reciprocity is equal and fair treatment for American citizens entering Israel, without any discrimination, as Israel expects its citizens to be treated.”

As the Jewish Press reported in June, that may include travel between Israel and Gaza, as well as entering and exiting the Palestinian Authority territories. Travel through Israel to and from Gaza could well open Pandora’s box of radicalized Americans that may be impossible to contain, however — an issue no one is talking about, at least publicly (US Visa Waiver Program May Allow Travel Between Israel and Gaza).

Haaretz reported on Wednesday that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Office ordered the heads of the security establishment to take steps to facilitate the entry into Israel of American citizens living in the Gaza Strip, to satisfy the Americans’ demands. The political echelon has been adamant about making all the necessary adjustments, even though senior security officials believe that there may be security risks as a result.

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar even held talks trying to persuade senior US officials to change their minds on what is sure to produce a security catastrophe.

A source in the security establishment complained to Haaretz: “The feeling at the professional level is that we are told to simply agree to every demand.”

In May 2021, Israeli yeshiva student Yehuda Guetta was murdered by “Palestinian-American” terrorist Muntasar Shalabi who lived in the infamous “Palestinian-American” village of Turmus–Aya. Shalabi was sentenced to life in prison and his home was demolished.

The updated Israeli protocol differentiates between “Palestinian Americans” in Gaza and the PA. Whereas PA Arabs with an American passport are now allowed to ride to Ben Gurion from their homes beyond the green line, American citizens living in Gaza will be able to go abroad and re-enter only through the Allenby crossing on the Jordanian border, and they will be required to request permission for this from Israel and the Palestinian Authority at least 45 days before the date of their travel. These requests “will be examined and approved subject to security clearance,” the new protocol states, according to Haaretz.