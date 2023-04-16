Photo Credit: NBC's 'Meet the Press' screen grab

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat in the hot seat Sunday (April 16) as NBC news anchor Chuck Todd fired pointed questions at him during an interview on “Meet the Press.”

Advertisement





In the interview, the left-leaning NBC anchor exhibited barely disguised contempt and hostility for Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, openly sneering at him at several points.

Netanyahu was urged to hold a “snap election” on the contentious issue of the government’s planned judicial reforms, even though the government – elected last November – was elected by the majority of the country to carry out that overhaul.

The prime minister nevertheless courteously answered all the questions put to him, even smiling a few times.

So much for objective journalism. Watch, and be amazed.