The Akeidah, the binding of Yitzchak, is probably the most spectacular expression of devotion to G-d in history; yet, it is not only the love and awe therein which speak to us today, but the self-control alluded to in the very term, Akeidah. After all, we live in a generation of weakening impulse control. Poor self-regulation is readily apparent, not only in the news, but in our classrooms and homes. And, as physical and mental health, relationships, and general goal-driven behavior all hinge upon it, self-regulation is crucial to develop. At a time when the Marshmallow Test wows us for a reason, Judaism offers us a panoply of mitzvos geared towards building self-restraint (think Shabbos, kashrus, taharas hamishpacha, etc.). These restrictions help make us kadosh individually, and as a nation.

But in all the Torah, restraint is most strongly exemplified by Avraham Avinu working against every human impulse he had, and Yitzchak, holding very still as his elderly father bound him tightly to slaughter him at Hashem’s mysterious command. (In fact, if Avraham chose not to bring helpers to assist in physically subduing Yitzchak, he must have known he could rely on astounding self-control on Yitzchak’s part, as well.) Such mind-blowing levels of self-restraint set the standard for humanity for all time. They bent their wills to Hashem’s, and in doing so, mastered themselves. As Pirkei Avos states, “Who is mighty? The one who conquers his evil impulse” – or binds it!