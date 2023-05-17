Photo Credit: Jewish Press

During college preseason basketball training we would often go on long runs outside for conditioning. At the bottom of a hill, the coaches would shout, “Attack the hill!” We knew this meant that we should keep giving it all we had, and not let the hill slow us down or deter us.

Years later, this approach helps me daily in my life. When a difficult task or challenge pops up, seemingly “blocking” my progress or slowing me down, I deliberately “attack” it head on, with the knowledge that Hashem is there to help me succeed.

As we approach the holiday of Shavout, it’s helpful to remember that Har Sinai was chosen because of its humility, but it was still a strong mountain. Yes, we must practice humility but we also need to be confident and strong – like a mountain – so that when a challenge comes we can overcome it, and even turn it into a springboard to blessings and success.