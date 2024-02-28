Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Most people view mistakes in a negative light, as something that we should try our hardest to avoid. But having this perspective on mistakes, and especially instilling this mindset in children, is more damaging than we might think.

Mistakes are evidence of effort. They show that we attempted to do something. Even though things didn’t work out as anticipated or hoped, at least we took a chance which provided us with the possibility of success. As the famous adage goes, you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. As educators – whether parents, teachers, coaches or mentors – it’s essential for us to let children know that erring is much preferred to not trying.

But even more than that, mistakes help us learn and provide opportunities for improvement. When we succeed, we tend to continue on that same path. But when we make a mistake, we are prompted to change course and to become better than we were before. Our reaction to the mistake is what makes all the difference. Rather than wallowing in what went wrong, on one extreme, or denying that a mistake actually occurred, on the other, we should reflect on our error, analyze it and determine how to do better. Viewing mistakes in this positive light can allow them to be a catalyst for growth.