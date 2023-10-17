Photo Credit: Courtesy

Inspired by the warm relationship between foreign workers and the Israeli farmers they work for, the leadership of the farmers in Israel feels a great commitment to the foreign workers, their safety, and their mental state, and sees great value in mediating the war situation for them, reassuring them and their families.

When the hostilities broke out, the Agricultural Association made sure that the workers were evacuated from dangerous spots along with the other residents, and provided them with food, cash, basic supplies, and Internet connection, to create a comfortable environment for them in these difficult times.

On Tuesday, ten days into the fighting, the farmers’ organizations are moving among the foreign workers’ new dwellings, offering solutions to meet their unique needs.

Foreign employees who wish to continue working are directed to farms in safe areas; those who wish to just rest and relax for a while are offered appropriate accommodations; and those who wish to return to their home countries receive assistance from the Israeli authorities.

Now the farmers are calling on the state to help them maintain the safety and well-being of their foreign employees. They are also asking for Legislation extending foreign workers’ stay in Israel, to allow those who wish to continue working to stay at the time when farmers are especially strapped for skilled workers.