Photo Credit: Kolomoisky Alexander KKL-JNF

KKL-JNF on Sunday launched the “Path of Heroines” at the entrance to Ofakim Park, commemorating the courage of Israeli women who bravely saved lives during the ruthless Hamas attack on October 7.

KKL-JNF Chairwoman Yafit Ovadia Luski said, “Today, we honor the heroines, the women who fought to hold the door of the command center, the brave paramedics, the fighters, and the policewomen, the doctors and the medics who saved hundreds of lives. They did not surrender to fear, did not stop to rest, showed determination, and acted without hesitation, each with her unique strength. They are Zionist heroines living next to us, flesh and blood. We did not place a statue here. We paved a path. Because the heroism of October 7 is part of a long journey that began long before us and will continue long after us.”

ZAKA volunteer Norit Cohen, who was among the honored women, said: “Myself and my friends at ZAKA were all in the front lines and dealt with body collection. Every bloodstain, every hole in the floor told us a story of gunfire, and grenade explosions. We worked for days to collect all the bodies and findings. I see a connection between femininity, birth, resilience, and planting – to be strong and not give up, we are here to stay.”

Brigadier General Moran Tadger said: “Israeli police officers stood on the Black Saturday as a wall. 59 officers are no longer with us. I knew it was the moment to give my all. Grenade after grenade, RPG gunfire still echoing in my ears, I guarded the city of Ofakim. Here’s hoping we will know days of peace and security in our land.”

Tali Haddad said: “My son Itamar went out and fought because he knew that it was the goal to protect his home and his land, Israel. He took his weapon and went out to the sounds of gunfire. He went out with the weapon, and I followed him. He’s my son after all. We heard a big battle and saw a procession of terrorists marching. I saw wounded and dead, and I decided to run, bring the car from home, and evacuate the wounded. The first casualty was my Itamar. I took him and told him: Mom is not coming with you to the hospital, I’m going back to pick up more wounded, and you will be a hero. That’s how I collected 12 more casualties. Itamar took four bullets, but he got off the stretcher. Am Yisrael Chai.”