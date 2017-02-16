Goldstein on Gelt: Have Millennials Lost Faith in the Financial System?







Doug Goldstein

Did growing up during the 2008 recession cause millennials to distrust the financial system? Millennial financial expert Amanda Abella, author of Make Money Your Honey, discusses the unique issues facing millennials with Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd. Why do so many young people have financial fears? How can they overcome them and begin investing? Find out what millennials need to know in order to plan for the future.

Don’t use email for financial transactions

Emails and other quick forms of messaging leave open the possibility of miscommunication. Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, shares an example of what happened when an email with financial instructions was misunderstood and gives advice on how to communicate effectively with your financial advisor.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to www.GoldsteinOnGelt.com

