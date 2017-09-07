I have guided in Yad Vashem for the last thirty-seven years. That is a long time and many visits.

It is one of those experiences that one never really gets used to.

One of the more alarming aspects of the Holocaust was the fate that awaited the Jews of Eretz Yisroel had Hitler/Rommel/Sadat (yes Sadat, the Nazi spy) Haj Ami Husseini (the founder of “Palestinian nationalism”) had their way.

This intimate collusion between German/Arab hatred of the Jews was illustrated in a very clear and straight forward way in the “old” Yad Vashem.

With the design and construction of the present Yad Vashem, this very obvious lesson in history has been dwarfed.

For years I have been disappointed by this dramatic change as my guests and the others who visit, are no longer confronted by the unforgettable juxtaposition of the two, floor to ceiling shots:

On one wall was the famous picture of Husseini and Hitler sharing a mutually admiring moment.

On the opposite wall was another large picture of Jewish soldiers in the British army’s Jewish Legion, replete with Jewish symbols.

Words were not needed.

It was one of the more dramatic and clear messages presented in the museum.

However, something happened on the way to the expansion and redesigning of Yad Vashem over a decade ago.

This powerful and yet simple juxtaposition of the roles the Arabs and Jews played in the war vanished.

The following is a letter I wrote recently to Yad Vashem expressing my concern:

Dear Ms.Uria,