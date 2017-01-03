Will Israel Finally Have a Friend in The White House with Trump?







Donald Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, September 25, 2016.

Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO



I caught a short clip on United with Israel that has Donald Trump say something one doesn’t usually hear from American leaders. The Clintons and Obama have been heard to say many times that they’ll “stand by Israel” or have its “back,” but here Trump says something else:

There’s a big difference between those terms/phrases.

So far it’s not official, but there’s talk that the Trump team wants to invite Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to the Inauguration. So far it’s just talk, but considering the amount of pro-Israel Jews Donald Trump has appointed to important positions, anything is possible.

I wonder how long it will take, if ever, for Trump to seriously reduce the amount of support the American Government gives to the PA-Palestinian Authority.

TOP 20 GOVERNMENT DONORS IN 2014*

Donor Contribution (US$) United States of America 408,751,396 European Commission 139,402,221 Saudi Arabia 103,519,499 United Kingdom 95,328,127 Sweden 79,975,260 Germany 54,838,742 Norway 35,911,782 Japan (including JICA [Japan International Cooperation Agency]) 28,278,535 Switzerland 27,158,461 Australia 23,707,542 Netherlands 22,474,045 Denmark 22,339,767 Kuwait 17,000,000 France 16,800,000 Italy 10,775,259 Belgium (including Flanders) 10,772,636 Finland 8,865,753 Ireland 8,464,730 Palestine 8,453,349 Turkey 8,129,618

The Trump team has a lot of work to do to fix things in terms of Israel and our security.

Batya Medad

About the Author: Batya Medad blogs at Shiloh Musings.

The author's opinion does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Jewish Press.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: