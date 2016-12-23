web analytics
December 24, 2016 / 24 Kislev, 5777
Conversations with Heroes – Chanukkah & “Ancient Greek” Body Worship TODAY [audio]

greek-pixabay-fig-crop

Photo Credit: pixabay


Ready for Festival of Lights!? You will feel like you’re in the Ancient Greek-occupied Land of Israel as historian Rabbi Ken Spiro comes by the studio to tell over the Chanukah story, and why the miracles the Almighty gave the Jewish people back then matter to us today.

Later in the show, writer and businesswoman Andrea Simantov compares the ancient Greeks’ obsession with the body, youth, and beauty to today’s cultural obsession with Hollywood’s goddesses from Marilyn Monroe to Michelle Pfeiffer to the Kardashians and many more.

Tune in and find out the surprising answer to whether having a fine-looking body and beautiful face is important in Judaism!

+ + +

Visit KenSpiro.com for more information about Rabbi Ken Spiro’s popular video + audio classes, Israel tours, and books.

Contact Andrea Simantov by email: AndreaSimanTov@gmail.com

Conversations with Heroes 21Dec2016 – PODCAST

