December 27, 2016 / 27 Kislev, 5777
Phantom Nation – Obama’s No. 1 Priority [audio]

slap-man-pixabay0

Photo Credit: pixabay


Obama slapped the Jews in the face ten minutes into his presidency and wants to go kicking the Jews in the face.

Phantom Nation 26Dec 2016 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

