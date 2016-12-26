web analytics
December 26, 2016
Political Hitman – A Modern Day Chanukkah?! [audio]

Howie argues that the UN Resolution passed last week is Chanukah repeating itself. Sharon disagrees and states that no matter what, Jews should bow to the King of America.

Another battle of the minds on Political Hitman and an exciting and must hear show!

Political Hitman 25Dec2016 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

