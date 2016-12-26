web analytics
December 26, 2016
Soul Talk – Chanukkah: Getting The Hellenism Out Of Here [audio]

To what extent do you really understand what you are celebrating during the week of Chanukah? You may have heard about the miracle of the oil in the Temple and the victory in war of the few against the many. Yet, the significance of Chanukah and its continued celebration today goes deeper than the commemoration of events that happened long ago. Join Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to get new perspectives and a deeper understanding of Chanukah and its significance today. We welcome your questions and comments: soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com

