February 14, 2017 / 18 Shevat, 5777
Tamar Yonah Show – First-hand Account of Being Under a ROCK Attack [audio]

bus-1868507_1920

Photo Credit: pixabay


What’s it like to be under a rock attack? Yael, a grandmother who was traveling from Jerusalem back to her home last week in the Samarian region, found herself under a hail of heavy rocks which broke windows an put the bus driver in shock. Guess what happened next? Listen in to find out. Also, Tamar talks with Paul Miller, president of the Haym Salomon Center about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to the White House to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. She then gives her peppery vision of what Netanyahu should say to Trump.
Tamar Yonah Show 13Feb2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

