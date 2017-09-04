Photo Credit: pixabay

The Evil empire of Iran is on Israel’s northern border, building GUIDED missiles to give to Hezbollah to shoot at Israel, with apparent RUSSIAN protection! Russia has moved in its advanced S-400 anti-missiles right nearby …in defense of this arms factory? In any case, Russia now owns the skies where this Iranian factory is situated.

How can Israel possibly defend itself by taking out this arms factory without poking the Russian Bear? What will be? Israeli defense expert, Arie Egozi from Israel’s HomeLand Security – i-hls.com/ joins Tamar Yonah on the show and talks about this serious development, and the suspected tensions now between Israel and Russia.

Also, Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org

and www.Shuva.net talks about Hurricane Harvey and the suggestion for Jews to rebuild their homes in Israel.

The Tamar Yonah Show 03Sept2017 – PODCAST