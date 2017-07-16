Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit

The rejection of a love between a young Arab couple and their desire to be married, by their respective families in the Palestinian Authority, became the latest excuse for terror against Jews this past Saturday, according to Israel’s Security Agency, the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service.

Aamer Ahmad Lufti Khalil, 34, was previously active in the Palestinian Authority security services, according to the report, but until Sunday morning’s shootout, had become a weapons dealer.

Khalil perpetrated two terrorist attacks on Saturday together with his fiancée, Ruan Ambar: one against an IDF guard post near the Samaria Arab village of Nabi Saleh, and the other against an Israeli driver traveling near the Jewish community of Ateret, also in Samaria.

Apparently the duo carried out the attacks “as a result of their families’ rejection of the engagement,” according to the Shin Bet.

“Khalil opened fire on the security forces as they attempted to arrest him and was killed. Ruan turned herself in to the Palestinian Authority security services and is being held by them.”

The ISA, Israel Police and IDF said in a joint statement they will “continue to take determined action to thwart terrorist attacks and quickly solve those attacks committed against Israeli civilians and security forces.”

This does not, however, prevent the Palestinian Authority from continuing its “pay to slay” policy that rewards its citizens for attempting to carry out attacks against Israelis for whatever the reason.

Khalil’s family is now likely to receive a lifetime monthly stipend because he was killed due to having carried out a terrorist attack against Israelis, and having wounded at least one.

He will be lauded as the latest “martyr” perhaps become a media star.

Who knows? Perhaps a public square will be named for him, too.