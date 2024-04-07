Photo Credit: MDA

Two Israelis were injured Sunday morning in a shooting attack on a bus and two vehicles near Karnei Shomron, east of Kfar Saba.

האוטובוס שנפגע בפיגוע הירי pic.twitter.com/w6Y3yMAxKu — בז news (@1717Bazz) April 7, 2024

The attack took place on Route 55 between the Arab towns of Azzun and Nabi Ilyas. One woman is being treated for an upper-body injury at the Karnei Shomron Gate and is conscious. Another injured person is being treated at the Eliyahu Pass, where he arrived driving his private car. The road was blocked to traffic and IDF forces began chasing the terrorist.

The IDF spokesperson said: “A report was received of a shooting attack on Route 55 near the Nabi Ilyas junction in the Ephraim Brigade’s territory. IDF forces were dispatched to the spot.”

חילופי ירי בין כוחותינו למחבל השפל בזירת הפיגוע בשומרון pic.twitter.com/gzQATUGRhD — בז news (@1717Bazz) April 7, 2024

The MDA spokesperson issued a statement saying “a report was received at 10:05 AM by MDA’s 101 Emergency Call Center in the Yarkon Region of a shooting at a bus and private vehicles on Route 55. MDA EMTs and Paramedics along with an IDF medical team are treating a 19-year-old, fully conscious female in serious condition, and a 50-year-old male in mild-moderate condition with gunshot injuries.

MDA EMT Assaf Ilkashi reported: “We arrived on the scene in large numbers. We saw the casualty on the bus, she was fully conscious with a gunshot injury to her shoulder. We provided life-saving treatment and evacuated her to hospital in serious condition.”

יהונתן קוזניץ, ראש מועצת קרנ"ש: הכתובת הייתה על הקיר. אשכרה פיגוע ירי בכביש 55, מהכבישים הרגועים ביו"ש, זה משהו שלא היה. לפני כמה חודשים פיגוע בכביש 5, בין ברקן למחסום אורנית. אין מקום בטוח ביו"ש. הזייה. pic.twitter.com/0nNskufixM — דביר עמר (@dviramar2) April 7, 2024