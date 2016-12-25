Arab Terrorists Open Fire on Beit El



Scene of the shooting attack on Beit El. Dec. 25, 2016

Photo Credit: Hillel Meier / TPS



Arab terrorists shot at the town of Beit El from their passing car. The attack happened near the Ohad gate.

No one was injured in the attack. Bullet shells were found at the scene of the attack.

The terrorists escaped to nearby Ramallah or Jilazun.

The IDF is searching the area for the terrorists.

Jewish Press News Briefs

