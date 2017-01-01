Assaf HaRofeh Hospital Welcomed First Child of Secular New Year

In the first few minutes of the secular new year, a young Israeli boy was born at Assaf HaRofeh Hospital.



Photo Credit: Pixabay / jackmac34



The first baby of the new secular year was born at Assaf HaRofeh Hospital a few minutes after midnight.

Midwives welcomed a baby boy, the first child born to Michal Varom, reportedly a bit earlier than expected but healthy none the same.

The hospital ended 2016 with 9,329 births, with about 300 more boys than girls.

There were 230 sets of twins were born during the year.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

