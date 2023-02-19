Photo Credit: EFRAT

The word “choice” loses all meaning when one is coerced into making it.

When a woman turns to EFRAT, it’s because poverty and other circumstances have cornered her into believing that she is incapable of supporting her unborn baby. She feels trapped. EFRAT helps women to make the choice they want to make, instead of the choice they feel forced to make.

Often, it is the people closest to these women, the spouse or parent, who exert the most pressure, insisting that there is no choice but to have an abortion. Tragically, tens of thousands of babies are lost every year due to economic distress.

“These women are in a stressful, complex situation. They feel desperate and alone, says Ruthy Tidhar, head social worker at EFRAT.

The first thing that EFRAT’s trained volunteers do is to ensure the woman that she is not alone, she has support. The volunteer will seek to understand the woman’s distinct needs, and will go on to become a steady source of comfort, strength and hope.

“We don’t only provide assistance through the immediate crisis,” adds Ruthy. “We offer ongoing postpartum support and resources for a sustainable path forward.”

Birth Package

After she has her baby, each mother receives baby equipment as needed, including a crib, mattress, baby bath, and stroller—all brand new and of high quality. She also receives a kit of essential supplies including linen and blanket sets, clothing, diapers, wipes, pacifiers, pacifier clips, bottles, bibs, and more.

Additionally, for the first two years of the baby’s life, the mother receives a monthly package of basic baby products, and where required, she can also receive a monthly delivery of staple food products.

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty

Based on the woman’s circumstances and needs, EFRAT’s volunteer coordinator and head social worker may also involve additional professionals — doctors, lawyers, psychologists, doulas, life coaches and social workers — who offer their services pro bono. Women may also receive advice, guidance and advocacy to procure the government benefits they are eligible for.

EFRAT’s newest department, Working Moms, empowers women even further, helping them to achieve financial independence through vocational testing and support, free educational opportunities and childcare vouchers. EFRAT helps these women emerge from the cycle of poverty and reclaim a future of physical, emotional and financial security.

Spreading Awareness

EFRAT staff and volunteers work tirelessly to increase public awareness of services so that women everywhere who feel forced into having an abortion will know how to access support.

Each year, over 3,000 women are empowered by EFRAT’s generous donors and volunteers to have the children they deeply desire.

At a recent event in Boca Raton, Florida, popular columnist and media personality Ben Shapiro pointed out that a person donating to EFRAT knows with absolute certainty that every dollar is helping to save a life. “Literally, that child would not be here if not for EFRAT’s assistance. I can hardly think of a better cause to give to,” Shapiro said.

With 150+ trained volunteers, EFRAT’s overhead costs remain low, so that more funds go directly to helping the women who need it. For $125 per month for one year, you can help a woman bring her precious child into the world.

For more information and to partner with EFRAT, please visit our website at www.cribefrat.org, call us at 718-697-7022, or write us at info@cribefrat.org.