Avian Flu Detected Among Water Fowl at Ramat Gan National Park

Avian flu has been identified among ducks and geese at the Ramat Gan National Park. Officials are taking precautions and the park remains open to the public.



Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson / Flash 90



The Ramat Gan National Park has announced that avian flu was detected Thursday morning among some of its water fowl.

Two ducks and a goose died of the disease there.

Officials at the park have consulted with authorities at the local and national level, who say this strain of flu isn’t fatal to human beings.

The park is operating as usual and officials are taking all the necessary precautions while continuing to monitor the situation.

Also known as “bird flu,” the H5N8 virus was also found this week in chickens and ducks in a backyard flock of chickens and elsewhere in other chickens and ducks in Wales. It has already been identified elsewhere in the UK.

Poultry owners across Britain were told they must keep their chickens, ducks and geese away from wild birds until at least Feb. 28, according to The Guardian.

Those with a few backyard hens were told to take the birds indoors to reduce the chances of them coming into contact with wild birds. The restrictions were initially imposed on Dec. 6.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

