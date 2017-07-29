Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

During overnight activity IDF forces confiscated six illegal unlicensed vehicles in the village of Beit Fajar, home to Friday’s terrorist stabber at the Gush Etzion junction,” the IDF said. The terrorist was shot and killed as he was chasing a soldier with his knife drawn. The soldiers seized six illegal unlicensed vehicles during operations in the Judean Arab village.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major-General Yoav Mordechai quoted defense sources as saying 24-year-old Abdallah Takatka, the terrorist who tried to stab soldiers from the Kfir Brigade at the Gush Etzion junction on Friday, was mentally unstable, Ynet reported.

“Woe to the Palestinians who encourage people with mental problems to commit suicide in such a way and then use it for nationalistic ends,” the COGAT said. “We are sorry that he was killed, but the blame is on the instigators who led him to go to the junction, pull out a knife and run toward IDF soldiers.”

IDF forces also operated overnight in the Palestinian Authority city of Qalqilya, where soldiers uncovered and seized an improvised M4 weapon and magazines, a military spokesperson said. The weaponry was transferred to security forces.