Photo Credit: Israel Foreign Ministry / Shehab Agency / Twitter

Gazans celebrated in the street Friday night in response to the news that 19-year-old Omar al-Abed stabbed to death a 70-year-old grandfather and his two adult children, and gravely wounded his wife at home in Samaria.

After ongoing Palestinian incitement to violence, the resulting murder of 3 Israelis by a Pal terrorist was celebrated in #Gaza. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/kvyWnchBCN — Israel Foreign Min. (@IsraelMFA) July 22, 2017

Advertisement

A new Palestinian Authority cartoon making the rounds on social media following the massacre depicts the Dome of the Rock mosque sitting atop the point of a knife blade straight up in a blue sky.