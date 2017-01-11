IDF Soldiers Arrest 25 Wanted Terror Suspects in Judea, Samaria

The suspects were arrested for stoning, firebombing and pipe bomb attacks on Israeli drivers.



IDF soldiers securing Highway 60

Photo Credit: IDF



IDF soldiers arrested at least 25 Arab suspects over the past 24 hours in a major crackdown aimed at reducing the terror attacks on Israeli drivers in Judea and Samaria.

The forces captured 11 wanted terror suspects overnight in the Arab village of Tuqu’a, near the Jewish community of the same name, Tekoa, in eastern Gush Etzion. The suspects are accused of stoning Israeli drivers on the roads of Judea. They are also suspected of attacking drivers with firebombs and pipe bombs as well.

At least 14 other terror suspects were arrested in late-night operations throughout Judea and Samaria, according to a statement by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

One of the suspects was from the Arab village of Qatane. A search of his home revealed a huge cache of stolen items that included jewelry, guns, electronics and military uniforms.

IDF soldiers from the Etzion Brigade also arrested a group of Arab teens caught stoning cars traveling near the Arab village of El Khader, a bit south of Bethlehem. The teens were caught after being spotted on security cameras, hurling rocks at the passing cars.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

