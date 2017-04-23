Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO
Prime Minister Netanyahu near the Israeli border with Syria, April 11, 2016.

Syrian media is reporting that Israel hit a Syrian army base at Quneitra on the Golan Heights on Sunday morning, killing 3 people.

The IDF hasn’t commented on the report.

On Friday afternoon, 3 mortars hit Israel, launched from the Syrian side of the Golan Heights.

