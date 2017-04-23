Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO
Syrian media is reporting that Israel hit a Syrian army base at Quneitra on the Golan Heights on Sunday morning, killing 3 people.
The IDF hasn’t commented on the report.
Advertisement
On Friday afternoon, 3 mortars hit Israel, launched from the Syrian side of the Golan Heights.
سقوط 3 شهداء وعدد من الجرحى بعدوان إسرائيلي على معسكر #نبع_الفوار لقوات الدفاع الوطني في #القنيطرةhttps://t.co/5fEbxMGPsq#سوريا ?? pic.twitter.com/Z7KD3A44a2
— NBN Television (@nbnlebanon) April 23, 2017
Advertisement