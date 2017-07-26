Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Maniv Mobility LP, the first Israel-based venture fund dedicated exclusively to mobility tech, announced today it has raised its first fund, in excess of $40 million, twice its target.

Limited Partners in Maniv include equity crowdfunding pioneer OurCrowd, InMotion Ventures, a subsidiary of Jaguar Land Rover, and the $14 billion French Tier One supplier, Valeo, as well as hedge funds and family offices.

Maniv founder, Michael Granoff has been involved in transportation technology for nearly 15 years, beginning with a role in the creation of the Washington, DC-based energy security policy group, Securing America’s Future Energy. He also participated in the electric vehicle infrastructure and services start-up, Better Place, which raised nearly a billion dollars before shuttering in 2013.

“The move in locomotion from gasoline to electric, while being a crucial step, I now realize will also someday be seen as an historical footnote,” said Granoff. “The true headline of the coming era in transportation is the switch from manual vehicles to automated ones.”

Maniv Mobility invests in innovative early stage companies in the New Mobility sector, including advanced vehicle systems, enabling technology for vehicle autonomy, and business model innovation. The company’s portfolio includes companies in Israel and the United States that share the goal of enabling shared, connected, electric, and autonomous transportation.