Former Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, has announced his resignation as U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman, effective October 13, two and a half years early.

In his letter released Wednesday, he stated that he was leaving his post for “personal reasons.” He served as the governor of the Bank of Israel from 2005 to 2013.

Fischer, 73, cited the Federal Reserve’s work to stabilize the U.S. financial system in the wake of the global 2008 financial crash.