Watch: Police Violence in Amona Caught on Film [video]



Policeman punching a child in Amona - Feb 2, 2017

Photo Credit: Hillel Meier / TPS



Police violence against the children and activists in Amona during the synagogue evacuation was caught on film.

Police can be clearly seen deliberately and repeatedly punching and kicking prone children and activists who are passively resisting.

Will Minister Gilad Erdan continue to defend the police as innocents, despite their illegal violence being caught on film?

Note: 1:54 – 2:00 , 2:29

Jewish Press News Briefs

