Watch: Police Violence in Amona Caught on Film [video]
Police violence against the children and activists in Amona during the synagogue evacuation was caught on film.
Police can be clearly seen deliberately and repeatedly punching and kicking prone children and activists who are passively resisting.
Will Minister Gilad Erdan continue to defend the police as innocents, despite their illegal violence being caught on film?
Note: 1:54 – 2:00 , 2:29Jewish Press News Briefs
And why are the ” brave” Border Police not throwing out the Muslims in all the illegal mosques that were built? They are very brave when it comes to unarmed Jewish teenagers. What the government has done is make even more youth radical, and the blame will be directly on them and the far left judges of the Supreme Court, who refuse to act against the tens of illegal Muslim villages, mosques and roads built with EU money. These families are now homeless, the toddlers, infants and children dragged out of their homes, traumatized, and hatred towards the Border Police hoodlums increased. The soldiers who were told they would be doing this two months ago, stated they would refuse even if it was a direct order. So the Border Police, mostly less educated, and who consider this a job for life, are quite willing to do this with little regard for ethics and morality, unlike soldiers who leave after their time in the army usually.